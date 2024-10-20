Delhi: Loud explosion near CRPF school in Rohini, probe underway

On Sunday, October 20, a loud explosion was reported near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini area of Delhi. The loud blast damaged the school wall, nearby shops, and a car. No one was injured in the incident, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire officials said, “We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50 am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned.”

The explosion took place in Sector 14 of Rohini in Delhi. Forensic teams are at the spot to determine the cause of the explosion. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined by the crime branch. The area has been cordoned off as investigations continue.