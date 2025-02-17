On 17th February, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km at 5:36 AM. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 km, Location: 9 km E of Faridabad, Delhi.”

The strong tremors were felt, prompting residents to rush out of their homes. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.