On 17th February, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Delhi-NCR at a depth of 5 km at 5:36 AM. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on social media platform X, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 km, Location: 9 km E of Faridabad, Delhi.”
EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 17, 2025
The strong tremors were felt, prompting residents to rush out of their homes. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.