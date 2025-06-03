The Delhi Police have approached the Union Home Ministry after posters featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the word “Wanted” were found in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave on May 29.

The posters were spotted by local police near Carmel Convent School and the American Embassy School around 7:30 am. CCTV footage showed a man in a blue shirt and black trousers placing the posters around 5:30 am, arriving on a bicycle. He was later traced to a flat on Sardar Patel Marg.

Police found that the man works for the Belgian embassy. Due to his diplomatic status, officers only recorded his details and withdrew.

#BREAKING: Belgium Diplomat found pasting “Wanted” posters of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area at 5:30am on 29th May. Delhi Police submits report to Ministry of Home Affairs. Israel Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission raises issue with MEA. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 3, 2025

Given the sensitivity of the case, a report has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs. A response is awaited