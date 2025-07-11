Delhi Police directs E-commerce and social media platforms to stop online sale and delivery of firecrackers in National Capital Region

The Delhi Police has directed the social media and e-commerce platforms to stop the online sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi immediately. The order has been issued in compliance of the Government of NCT of Delhi’s directions and the Supreme Court of India’s order dated May 6, 2025, passed in the matter of “MC Mehta vs. Union of India & Ors.”

In a statement issued by Crime Branch of Delhi, it was stated that to address the critical issue of air pollution and to safeguard public health, the Government of NCT of Delhi has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, storage, bursting, and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms, of all categories of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi during subsequent years.

E-commerce websites/social media platforms have been directed in writing through an email not to list firecrackers for sale in the NCT of Delhi, and to activate location-based restrictions to prevent sales and deliveries within the NCT of Delhi. The platforms also have been directed to publish a clear notice informing customers about the prohibition on firecracker sales and deliveries, sensitise delivery channel partners not to accept, transport, or deliver firecrackers within NCT of Delhi.

“The platforms have been asked to delist all firecracker-related products and disable the purchase option for customers located in Delhi. They have also been instructed to activate location-based restrictions to prevent any sales or deliveries of firecrackers within the city,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

E-commerce websites/social media platforms have been asked for a written confirmation of compliance with directions. Violations of these directions will invoke criminal prosecution under relevant laws, the direction from police said.

Besides, police have also issued advisories to banquet halls, owners, operators, and managers of banquet halls, hotels, and guesthouses, instructing to strictly adhere to the ban on manufacturing, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers.

Citizens can report complaints or grievances related to firecracker ban violations through the Delhi Police Control Room number 112.