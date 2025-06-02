Delhi Police head constable Khurshid arrested for looting Rs 50 lakh cash and gold jewellery from police malkhana 

Khurshid, a Head Constable working with the Delhi Police, has been arrested for stealing a large amount of cash and jewellery from the police malkhana. As per reports, Head Constable Khushid was posted with the Special Cell of Delhi Police till recently. Khurshid had misused his privileges and looted a large amount of cash and jewellery from the police malkhana.

Using CCTV footage, the Delhi Police identified head constable Khurshid. He was arrested on Saturday. Khurshid was posted at the same Malkhana earlier, during which period he managed to make a set of duplicate keys for the same.

Using his duplicate set of keys, Khurshid looted the cash and jewellery.

The incident has raised questions on the security lapse and personnel verification in the Delhi Police administration.