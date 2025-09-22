Delhi Police nabs two illegal Bangladeshis in Delhi’s Mahipalpur, both have been living illegally in India since 2014

Two illegal Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed from Delhi’s South West district, as informed by the Delhi police on Sunday (21st September). The illegal Bangladeshis identified as Shishir Hubert Rozario (35) from the Gazipur district and Mohammad Touhidur Rahman (33) from Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh, had reportedly been living illegally in India since 2014. Mohammad Touhidur Rahman was reportedly earlier booked in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case at the Sector 40 police station in Gurugram, Haryana.

They were arrested by the police after receiving a tip-off about some illegal Bangladeshis looking for residence in the Mahipalpur area of Delhi. A team of police contacted the illegal Bangladeshis and asked them to produce their identification documents. But the illegal immigrants failed to produce any valid documents to prove their Indian nationality. Later on, they admitted that they entered India more than 11 years ago and their visas had expired. The police examined their mobile phones and social media accounts and contacted their family members to obtain their Bangladeshi identity cards, including their national identity cards. The process to deport them has been initiated in the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West District) Amit Goel, the illegal Bangladeshis were arrested as part of the ongoing efforts to identify foreigners staying illegally in the district.

This comes after four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including three women, were arrested by the Delhi police on 11th September from Kapashera area. The illegal Bangladeshis were identified as Farzana Akhtar (Dhaka), Nazma Begum (Jessore), Resma Akhtar (Palpara), and Orko Khan (Kotwali Jessore).