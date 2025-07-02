Delhi: Rehan hides his religion to trap Hindu girl, repeatedly rapes her and forces abortions, victim consumes acid

Mohammad Rehan raped a Hindu girl in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj neighbourhood after promising to marry her, as per reports. Additionally, she fell pregnant twice and he deceitfully arranged for her to have an abortion. The distraught girl consumed acid in an attempt to end her life. She is currently receiving medical care at Safdarjung Hospital.

According to media reports, the mother of the 19-year-old girl lodged a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station which stated that the accused befriended the victim by hiding his religion. He then raped her for several years in the name of marriage. He also took objectionable pictures and threatened to make them viral. The complainant also handed over phone to the police, which included voice recordings of the perpetrator.

The authorities have filed a case against the offender under multiple sections. He is employed as a loader at the airport and is currently evading arrest. The police are executing raids in an effort to locate him.