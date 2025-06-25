Delhi: Taufiq kills Neha by throwing her off the terrace of her apartment building, had worn a burqa to sneak into the building 

In a shocking incident from Jyoti Nagar in North East Delhi, 19-year-old Neha was reportedly pushed from the fifth floor of her residence by one Taufiq. The accused, police said, used to reside across the street from Neha’s house in Ashok Nagar. He wore a burqa to sneak into Neha’s residential building and went to her rooftop in the early morning hours.

Taufiq, a native of Moradabad who worked on Mandoli Road, was said to have been friends with Neha. However, she had not spoken to him for a while, which enraged him. On Monday morning at about 7:30 am, Taufiq invited Neha up to the rooftop for a discussion. They had an argument, and in anger, he reportedly pushed her off the terrace.

Neha was rushed to GTB Hospital in a critical condition, but unfortunately passed away due to her injuries. Taufiq had run away from the crime scene and is presently absconding. The police have filed a case and are searching for him.