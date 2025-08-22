Delhi: Two persons disrupt CM Rekha Gupta’s first public event after she was assaulted at a program, detained

There has been a significant breach in the security of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta once again. On 22nd August, an event attened by was disrupted. The security personnel caught two persons suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of the event, and escorted them away from the scene.

The event at Gandhi Nagar in Delhi was CM Rekha Gupta’s first public event after an attack on her two days ago. While she was attending the event, two persons created disruptions. While a man started raising slogans, another person unrelated to him also started creating a ruckus

Reportedly, the first man has been identified as 60-years-old Praveen Sharma from Ajeet Nagar locality in Gandhi Nagar. He claims to have been a BJP worker for the last 40 years.

The man raised slogans against MLA Shri Arvinder Singh Lovely, while he was addressing the event. Praveen Sharma wanted his voice to reach the Chief Minister, a police official said. Praveen Sharma was shouting behind the barricades, and was immediately nabbed by cops present at the event. Visuals show the man in yellow kurta being apprehended by the police.

Delhi | "A person, namely Praveen Sharma, who has a business of TV cables in Ajeet Nagar and claims to be a BJP worker for the last 40 years, today raised slogans against MLA Gandhi Nagar constituency, Arvinder Singh Lovely, while the MLA was addressing the public at the event… — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2025

The other man was wearing red woman’s attire. He was also seen being escorted out of the venue.

Notably, on 20th August Gupta was assaulted while she was engaging directly with the public during a public meeting. She sustained injuries and the assaliant was arrested. Afterward, she stated that such occurrences would not deter her from continuing her program of direct public engagement. Her security was also increased. However, now her program has been disrupted again.

Gupta was speaking at a public meeting during the recent incident when a person abruptly started to make a scene, creating disturbance. The security personnel present in plain clothes acted swiftly and took the offender into custody, preventing a potential untoward instance.