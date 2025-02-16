Deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from US: 2 cousins, wanted for murder, arrested in Amritsar after landing

Ever since Donald Trump returned to the White House, he has waged a war on illegal immigrants residing in the United States of America. Among the ones affected are illegal immigrants from India. Two US flights carrying illegal immigrants have already landed in India carrying 104 and 119 people respectively.

Interestingly, 2 of the 119 people deported on the latest flight were arrested immediately after landing. The duo, who are cousins, was arrested by Punjab Police soon after for a murder.

Both the accused hailed from Rajpura, and had already been declared offenders in the murder case in Patiala, said the police. Both the accused were booked under section 302, 307, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code by Patiala Police in the case registered on June 26, 2023.

Notably, another US plane carrying illegal immigrants from India is set to reach on Sunday, February 16.