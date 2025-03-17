Donald Trump declares pardons issued by Joe Biden void and vacant

US President has declared on his Truth Social that the last-minute hasty pardons that former US President issued to his friends and family just before exiting office have been declared null and void.

In a Truth Social post, Trump has stated that Biden’s pardons are declared null and void, vacant and are of ‘no further effect’ because he used an autopen. Trump has asserted that Biden was not even aware of the pardons, and their implications.

Biden had signed a series of very controversial pardons just before exiting office. He pardoned his son Hunter Biden, Dr Anthony Fauci, his family members, including his siblings, General Mark Miley and the January 6 committee.

Dr Anthony Fauci was facing allegations of perjury and lying under oath. US Senator Rand Paul has been calling for formal charges against Fauci for the same. Miley was facing wide criticism and accusations of treason over his stand on military deployment with respect to China.

Technically, pardons issued by a sitting US President are considered final, and it is not clear how Trump can revoke the pardons issued by his predecessor.