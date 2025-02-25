US President Donald Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

On Monday (24th February), US President Donald Trump endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Indian-origin Presidential candidate, for the position of Ohio State Governor.

In a post on ‘Truth Social’, Trump stated, “VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He’s Young, Strong, and Smart!”

“Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!” he added.

Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again! pic.twitter.com/iKFB54ZUXw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 25, 2025

The Indian-origin entrepreneur resigned from DOGE on 20th January this year and handed over the charge to Elon Musk.