Donald Trump goes on an unhinged rant against India and Russia, says ’they can take their dead economies down together’

US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on India yesterday, and a ‘penalty’ for importing Russian oil. Following a series of rather unhinged, bizarre posts that include ‘finding oil’ in Pakistan, the US President has now declared that he does not care what India does with Russia.

In a post in his Truth Social, Trump posted, ‘I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.

Trump added, “We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, amongst the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way.”

Interestingly, Trump also vented his frustration on Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President who is currently the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, “Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he is still President, to watch his words. He is entering very dangerous territory.”