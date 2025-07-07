Donald Trump threatens an additional 10% tariff against BRICS nations including India, calls them ‘anti-American’

US President Donald Trump has threatened an additional 10% tariff against ‘any nations aligning themselves with the anti-American BRICS’ policies.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter”, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

The BRICS summit is currently underway in Rio de Jeniro, Brazil. PM Modi is attendingt the summit with the heads of other nations.

On July 6, the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) of the BRICS nations voiced “serious concerns” about the unilateral imposition of tariffs and non-tariff measures, in reference to the US, which they deemed inconsistent with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

In a joint statement following their first meeting under Brazil’s chairmanship on Saturday, the Group emphasised the resilience of the BRICS nations–Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa–along with new members in the face of these challenges.