Donald Trump to meet Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House for lunch

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir over lunch at the White House. Munir is currently on a 5-day visit to the US. Notably, earlier rumours of Munir being invited to the US Military parade were circulating but the White House had refuted those reports.

The private luncheon will be held in the Cabinet Room of the White House, and no press access has been permitted. The meeting will take place at 1 PM (Washington time), according to the president’s daily public schedule.

The meeting comes amidst rising tensions between Israel and Pakistan’s western neighbour Iran. This meeting also comes just weeks after India struck military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.