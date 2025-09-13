United States President Donald Trump has written a letter to all NATO members urging them to stop buying Russian oil. He said that he is ready to impose sanctions on Russia if the NATO countries impose sanctions on Russia and stop buying oil from Russia. He reiterated his logic that the Russia-Ukraine war can be stopped only if there are no buyers for Russian.

President Trump posted the text of the letter on Truth Social, and the letter surprisingly does not mention India’s purchase of Russia. However, he mentioned that NATO also should impost 50%-100% tariff on China, to be withdrawn after the war is over. He stated that “China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip.” Trump said that NATO nation’s continued purchase of Russian oil weakens their negotiating position.

He reiterated that Russia-Ukraine is not his war, it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war, and he only wants to stop it.

Here is the full text of the letter as posted by President Trump on Truth Social, including capitalisations.

“I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to “go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip. This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!). If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

While reports stated that Trump is pressuring EU to impose 100% tariff on India, the letter didn’t mention it. But he mentioned about imposing tariffs on China, a topic he has been avoiding while targeting only India for buying Russian oil.