President of the United States, Donald Trump, has pressed the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on imports from India and China in an attempt to pressure Russia into ending the war with Ukraine. According to a report in Financial Times, the demand came during a meeting in Washington where senior US and EU officials explored ways to escalate the economic cost for Moscow.

Trump reportedly told participants that tariffs should remain until Beijing stops purchasing Russian oil, while Washington signalled it would mirror any EU move.

Trump was reportedly frustrated over stalled peace efforts and Russia’s continuing aerial strikes which led to the suggestion to target India and China. On the other hand, European capitals are debating the feasibility of such measures given deep trade ties with both New Delhi and Beijing.

Notably, the report has surfaced at a time when President Trump exchanges pleasantries with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, calling him a “very good friend” and PM Modi reciprocating by calling India and the US “close and natural friends”.