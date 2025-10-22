Singer Lucky Ali, who has lately been moonlighting as a self-styled theologian on social media, is back in the spotlight, this time for lashing out at lyricist Javed Akhtar. The reason? A viral clip of Akhtar warning Hindus “not to become like Muslims,” which sent closet Islamists and so-called neutral observers into a meltdown.

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Akhtar can be seen pontificating about free speech and artistic freedom. Referring to the Sholay era, he says: “In Sholay, Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji’s murti and speaks, and Hema Malini thinks Shiv ji is talking to her. Could such a scene be written today? No. Were there no Hindus in 1975? There were. As a matter of fact, I said this before, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims. It’s a tragedy.’”

Akhtar’s remarks touched a raw nerve and Islamists of all hues were predictably outraged. Ali, who has shown little hesitation in exerting his piety online, quickly reacted to the video, tweeting, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***.”

Don’t become like javed akhtar, never original and ugly as fack… — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 20, 2025

Lucky Ali, meanwhile, isn’t exactly new to controversy himself. In the last few years, Ali has been found out as an Islamist, often pontificating on social media with puritanical understanding of Islam. Recently, the 66-year-old singer drew attention when he expressed his desire to marry for the fourth time after experiencing three failed marriages. Not surprinsingly though, he had converted all his ex-wives to Islam before marrying them.

In 2023, he stirred outrage after suggesting that Brahmanwas derived from Abram, a claim that went down about as well as a bad remix. He later deleted the post and apologised to his “Hindu brothers and sisters,” saying he never meant to offend anyone.