Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed an indigenous membrane for high-pressure sea water desalination. Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), the Kanpur-based laboratory of DRDO, has developed the indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric technology for desalination plant in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships, based on their operational requirement to address the serious challenge of stability when exposed to chloride ions in saline water.

The development has been completed in a record time of eight months.

DMSRDE, along with Indian Coast Guard, successfully carried out initial technical trials in the existing desalination plant of Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV) of ICG. The initial safety and performance trials of the polymeric membranes were found to be fully satisfactory. The final operational clearance will be given by ICG after 500 hrs of operational testing.

Presently, the unit is under testing and trials on Offshore Patrolling Vessel. This membrane will be a boon for desalination of sea water in coastal areas after certain modifications. It is another step by DMSRDE in the journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.