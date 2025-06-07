Dubai-based actress Eden Rose calls Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer her ‘dream husband’ — says, “she’s already married to him in her mind”

In a dramatic revelation, actress Eden Rose, who rose to fame from Bigg Boss 18, has declared her love for Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, claiming she already sees him as her husband in her heart. In an interview with Filmy Gyaan, Eden described Iyer as her “prince charming” and confessed she’s imagined an entire future with him — right down to being the mother of his two children!

“I’ve already married Shreyas in my mind,” Eden said, adding that she dreams of building a life and family with him. Known for her sizzling item number with superstar Ravi Teja in Ravanasura, Eden’s bold confession has now taken the internet by storm.

As of now, Shreyas Iyer hasn’t responded to her declaration — but the fans certainly have, and social media is buzzing!