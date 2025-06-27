Dutch man comes to Bengal from Netherlands to meet a minor school-going girl he befriended online, after being questioned, blames India and says he won’t return

A Dutch national, Henrick, recently came to rural Bengal from Amsterdam, Netherlands, to meet a minor school girl he had befriended online. He says he didn’t know the girl is a minor, though he was lurking around a school in an attempt to meet her.

The 37-year-old man landed at the Kolkata airport, and from there, headed to Mayapur in Nadia district to meet the girl. Since he didn’t know the address of the girl, he kept roaming around Tehatta area for 5-6 hours where he knew she lives. Unable to find the girl, he stood for hours in front of a high school waiting for her.

Locals, who weren’t used to seeing foreigners in the area, questioned his intentions at that point. Talking to India Today, Henrick said, “I felt humiliated and disrespectful and the people of Tehatta are merciless without any thought of consequences.”

Henrick was then taken to the Police Station where he was again questioned before he was let go by the police since they didn’t find anything suspicious.

Promising never to return, Henrick said, “If you treat all foreigners this way, good luck in the future. India will get nowhere. Thanks for your interview. But I didn’t want to be a part of it.”