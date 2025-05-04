Sunday, May 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: BJP worker in critical condition after his neck was slashed with razor...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: BJP worker in critical condition after his neck was slashed with razor in Nadia district, BJP alleges TMC worker attempted to kill him

Sanjay Sikdar picked a razor from a salon and slashed Dinesh Sarkar’s neck. When Dinesh started to run holding his neck, Sanjay picked a rod from a shop and chased him. However, Dinesh Sarkar managed to jump into a running autorickshaw and reached a hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Image via X/BJP West Bengal

In a horrifying incident that happened in Jangalgram, Madanpur in the Nadia district of West Bengal, a BJP worker was allegedly attacked by a TMC worker with a razor on Saturday (3rd May). As per reports, the incident took place when the BJP worker named Dinesh Sarkar was sitting in front of a salon in the Kajirbagan area. Suddenly, the culprit named Sanjay Sikdar arrived there, picked up a razor from the salon, slashed Sarkar’s throat and fled.

Bleeding profusely, Sarkar held his neck with his hands and started to run. Sikdar picked up an iron rod from a nearby bicycle shop and chased him. However, Dinesh Sarkar managed to jump into a running autorickshaw and went to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted. According to the West Bengal BJP, Dinesh Sarkar got 42 stitches on his neck during the treatment. BJP has alleged that the attacker, Sanjay Sikdar, is a member of the ruling TMC.

The auto driver said that when he was driving on the road, he saw the victim running towards him, holding his neck with his hands. Sanjay Sikdar was chasing him with a rod in his hand. He let Dinesh Sarkar in and reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital.

Jangalgram MLA Ambika Roy visited Sarkar in the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Speaking to the media, Roy accused the TMC of spreading terror in the area by targeting BJP workers. He said that the TMC worker attacked Sarkar only because he is a member of the BJP.

Roy added that the TMC worker had left the area a few years ago and returned recently. BJP West Bengal condemned the incident and wrote a post on X, accusing the West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, of turning the state into a “slaughterhouse”.

Screenshot

BJP MP Shantanu Thakur also came to visit Dinesh Sarkar at the hospital.

The police also arrived at the hospital after receiving information about the incident. The culprit is absconding, and the police are searching for him.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UP: Tension eruptes in Bulandsheher after 12th student killed with cricket bat by youth from another caste

OpIndia Staff -

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan posts disturbing videos alleging bullying in Bollywood, family releases statement saying they were misinterpreted

ANI -

Controversy over West Bengal’s Digha Jagannath Temple escalates: Complaint filed over unauthorised use of sacred wood from Puri, demands to remove ‘Dham’ tag grows...

OpIndia Staff -

Newslaundry quietly removes video where it called rape of minor girl by 65-year-old Usman as ‘affair’ and ‘small incident’, cites ‘apology’ only after social...

OpIndia Staff -

Houthis target Israeli airport with ballistic missile, injures 6, IDF admits failure in interception

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Rashid Alvi claims halting trade with Pakistan will cost India more, calls for ‘strict steps against Pakistan’

ANI -

UP: Hindu woman kills herself after being sexually harassed and threatened to convert to Islam, accused Rizwan arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati ‘expels’ Rahul Gandhi from Hinduism over ‘Manusmriti protects rapists’ comments, says he should be banned from temples

OpIndia Staff -

Suhas Shetty murder: Accused Adil Mehroof paid ₹3 lakhs to the killers from monetary compensation provided by Karnataka govt

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Army receives new supplies of the Russian-origin Igla-S shoulder-fired Very Short Range Air Defence System missiles

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com