In a horrifying incident that happened in Jangalgram, Madanpur in the Nadia district of West Bengal, a BJP worker was allegedly attacked by a TMC worker with a razor on Saturday (3rd May). As per reports, the incident took place when the BJP worker named Dinesh Sarkar was sitting in front of a salon in the Kajirbagan area. Suddenly, the culprit named Sanjay Sikdar arrived there, picked up a razor from the salon, slashed Sarkar’s throat and fled.

Bleeding profusely, Sarkar held his neck with his hands and started to run. Sikdar picked up an iron rod from a nearby bicycle shop and chased him. However, Dinesh Sarkar managed to jump into a running autorickshaw and went to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital, where he was admitted. According to the West Bengal BJP, Dinesh Sarkar got 42 stitches on his neck during the treatment. BJP has alleged that the attacker, Sanjay Sikdar, is a member of the ruling TMC.

The auto driver said that when he was driving on the road, he saw the victim running towards him, holding his neck with his hands. Sanjay Sikdar was chasing him with a rod in his hand. He let Dinesh Sarkar in and reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital.

Jangalgram MLA Ambika Roy visited Sarkar in the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Speaking to the media, Roy accused the TMC of spreading terror in the area by targeting BJP workers. He said that the TMC worker attacked Sarkar only because he is a member of the BJP.

Roy added that the TMC worker had left the area a few years ago and returned recently. BJP West Bengal condemned the incident and wrote a post on X, accusing the West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee, of turning the state into a “slaughterhouse”.

Screenshot

BJP MP Shantanu Thakur also came to visit Dinesh Sarkar at the hospital.

The police also arrived at the hospital after receiving information about the incident. The culprit is absconding, and the police are searching for him.