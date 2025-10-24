In a bid to combat the rising menace of AI generated content and synthetic misinformation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued a stern advisory to all national and state-recognized political parties, requiring explicit labelling and swift takedowns of AI-altered images, audio, and videos used in election campaigns.

The directive, posted by ECI on X, comes amid growing concerns over hyper-realistic synthetic media that could depict political leaders delivering fabricated, electorally sensitive messages, thereby distorting the level playing field and eroding voter trust. The Election Commission said that such fake AI-generated content is “contaminating the level-playing field in the electoral arena, disrupting fair and equal conditions for all political participants, which is a sine qua non for preserving the integrity of the political campaigning during elections.”

“The use of technology for creating, generating, modifying and altering information and publishing and transmitting synthetically generated information is a deep threat and challenge because of its ability to masquerade as the truth and unwittingly trap political stakeholders into incorrect conclusions and therefore, ECI finds it particularly imperative to ensure that transparency and accountability is maintained to preserve electoral integrity and voter trust,” the advisory stated.

ECI issues advisory on responsible use and disclosure of #synthetically generated information and #Al generated content during elections



Details in images pic.twitter.com/r3waWVuZvZ — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 24, 2025

This latest measure invokes the ECI’s plenary powers under Article 324 of the Constitution, which grants it superintendence, direction, and control over electoral processes. It builds on prior guidelines issued on May 6, 2024, and January 16, 2025, which addressed ethical social media use and labelling of synthetic content by parties. The Commission also reiterated obligations under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, urging strict compliance to ensure a fair and transparent electoral environment.

Key Directives for Political Parties and Candidates

The advisory lays down five enforceable directions, effective immediately for all general and bye-elections until further notice:

Mandatory Labelling: All synthetically generated or AI-altered campaign materials must carry a clear, prominent, and legible label—such as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content”—covering at least 20% of the visible display area (or the initial 10% duration for audio). For videos, the label must appear on the top half of the screen. Disclosure of Origin: Content creators must prominently reveal the responsible entity’s name in metadata or accompanying captions. Prohibition on Deceptive Use: Parties are barred from publishing or forwarding any content that unlawfully misrepresents a person’s identity, appearance, or voice without consent of that person, if it risks misleading or deceiving voters. Rapid Response to Violations: If AI-generated or altered image, audio, or video, misinformation or manipulated content is detected or reported on official social media accounts of the political parties, they must be removed within three hours. The advisory warns of action against parties failing to comply. Record-Keeping: Political entities must maintain detailed internal records of AI-generated materials, including creator details and timestamps, for ECI verification when required.

Earlier on 9th October, ECI issued a stern directive to political parties, urging strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in election campaigning. In a press release, the ECI emphasised that the MCC extends to all online content, including social media posts by candidates, parties, and star campaigners.

Highlighting the growing threat of digital manipulation, the Commission specifically cautioned against the abuse of AI-based tools to generate deep fakes like synthetic videos or media that distort facts or spread misinformation on social media platforms. “The Commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms emphasizing the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process,” the release noted.

To promote transparency, political entities have been instructed to prominently label any AI-generated or synthetic content used in campaigns. This includes clear notations such as “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content” on shared materials, whether on social media or in advertisements.

The ECI assured rigorous monitoring of social media to prevent any vitiation of the election atmosphere. “The Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC Guidelines. Any violation of these Guidelines would be dealt with strictly,” it warned.