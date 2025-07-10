ED names actors Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Rana Daggubati and 26 other celebrities in FIR of betting app fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case involving a betting app scam against 29 celebrities and their connections. The case was filed on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television anchor Srimukhi names can be seen in the case.

Though the probe is in underway, the ED is currently examining the financial transactions and digital trail associated with the named individuals.

Previously, the Miyapur police in Cyberabad had registered cases against 25 individuals, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, and Nidhi Agarwal, for allegedly promoting betting applications.

The actors and the influencers were charged under Sections 318(4) and 112, read with Section 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act (TSGA), and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act. These sections deal with fraudulent activity, illegal promotion of gaming, and online deception.