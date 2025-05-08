Elon Musk’s Starlink receives clearance to offer satellite internet services in India

As per reports, Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has received the approvals from the Department of Telecom to rollout and operate its services in India. Starlink first applied for the operator license in India 3 years ago.

According to the Moneycontrol report, a government official said, “Yes, Starlink has been issued LoI by the Dot for GMPCS, VSAT and ISP licenses in India.” Notably, it is still a Letter of Intent, and a full license will be issued when Starlink fulfills all license conditions.

This move comes weeks after PM Modi spoke to Elon Musk in April this year and discussed opportunities for collaboration in the fields of technology, space exploration, and AI. the Prime Minister had also met Musk during his visit to the United States in February.

Notably, earlier this year, India’s two major mobile service providers, Jio and Airtel, had signed agreements with Starlink to bring their services to India.





