Elon Musk’s Starlink receives license to launch satellite internet in India

Elon Musk’s Starlink has been granted Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence by Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India. With this, Starlink has become the third company authorised to offer satellite-based internet in India, following Bharti Airtel-Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

The licence was granted after Starlink satisfied security protocols for offering satellite communication services in India.

Confirming the development, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Subsequently, satellite telecom services will be fully operational in the country at a rapid pace. I am sure the customer base in India will grow substantially.”

The minister further said that the next step would be spectrum allocation, after which satellite telecom services could begin at scale.