Entered mosques under the guise of offering namaz, Muhammad Salman stole money after performing wuzu: Used to spend them in bars, Kerala Police arrested from Andhra

Muhammad Salman Ahmed, a thief who targeted mosques in Kerala, has been arrested by police in Andhra Pradesh. Before committing thefts, he would perform ablution (wudu) and pretend to offer namaz to avoid suspicion.

According to a report by Onmanorama, last month Salman stole ₹3.1 lakh in cash and gold worth around ₹1.45 lakh from a Salafi mosque in Kasaragod.

Police apprehended Salman while he was partying with friends. Unemployed, he would travel to Kerala, loot mosques, and return to his village afterward.

He reportedly squandered the stolen money at a bar in Kozhikode. His identity was confirmed through CCTV footage, and police noted that Salman is highly skilled at breaking locks.

This wasn’t his first offence, Salman had previously looted several other mosques. Authorities believe more theft cases linked to him will surface. He has been remanded to judicial custody by the court.