Even 100 Shahabuddin cannot harm anyone in Siwan while Modi-Nitish are in power: Amit Shah recounts Lalu’s Jungle Raj in Bihar, assures removal of infiltrators

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bihar to campaign for the National Democratic Alliance during the Bihar assembly election. He attended a major rally in Saran, in the Siwan district. Siwan is historically known for gangster Mohammad Shahabuddin who gained notoriety during the Lalu-Rabri led Rashtriya Janata Dal government. He was infamous both for his criminal activities and his political career.

Amit Shah referenced the former Jungle Raj and launched a stinging attack on the Mahagathbandhan. He mentioned that Siwan suffered under the Jungle Raj for 20 years. “The land was soaked in blood due to Shahabuddin’s atrocities. However, the residents of Siwan never surrendered. Shahabuddin was implicated in 75 cases and received two life sentences,” he stated.

“Jamshedpur triple murder, the assault on Superintendent of Police (SP) AK Singhal, the murder of Chandrashekhar and his two associates, the killing of Chote lal Gupta and the assassination of Munna Chaudhary, these are merely a few instances. The children of traders were subjected to acid attacks. Yet, the people remained resolute. The NDA and Nitish Kumar brought an end to this Jungle Raj in 2005,” Shah recounted.

He highlighted, “Now, the RJD has awarded a ticket to Osama Shahab, the son of Shahabuddin, for the Raghunathpur constituency. This ticket has been personally granted by Lalu. I have arrived to inform the residents of Siwan that we are now under Modi-Nitish government. Should 100 Shahabuddins come, they would still be unable to harm you.”

“Don’t let Osama win, don’t let Shahabuddin’s ideology win. You celebrated Diwali, you will celebrate Chhath, but the real Diwali will be on 14th November, when Lalu’s son (Tejashwi Yadav) will be wiped out. The NDA will get its biggest majority ever,” he declared.

आज मैं कहने आया हूं कि अभी अभी आपने दीपावली मनाई है, छठ पर्व भी मनाएंगे, मगर सच्ची दीपावली 14 नवंबर को होगी, जब लालू के बेटे का सुपड़ा साफ हो जाएगा।



जंगलराज की समाप्ति नीतीश कुमार जी की देन है। नीतीश जी ने पूरे बिहार को जंगलराज से मुक्त कराया है।



– श्री @AmitShah — BJP (@BJP4India) October 24, 2025

The home minister also directed his remarks at infiltrators and added, “These infiltrators are strengthening figures like Shahabuddin. They are snatching rations from our people. They are involved in anti-national activities. We will carefully remove all infiltrators from the nation under the Modi government. The partnership between Modi and Nitish is crucial for maintaining safety in Bihar.”

“Rahul Gandhi claims that infiltrators should remain in Bihar. I ask you, should we drive them out from here or not? I promise that the Election Commission has just issued a SIR (Special Intensive Revision), restore the NDA government to power once again. Our government will selectively expel every infiltrator from the country,” he vowed.

राहुल बाबा कहते हैं कि घुसपैठियों को बिहार में रहने दो। आप लोग बताओ कि घुसपैठियों को यहां से भगाना चाहिए या नहीं?



मैं वादा करता हूं कि अभी तो चुनाव आयोग ने SIR किया है, फिर से एक बार एनडीए सरकार ला दो… एक-एक घुसपैठिए को देश से चुन-चुन कर बाहर करने का काम हमारी सरकार करेगी।



-… pic.twitter.com/j4nnm6Bv3P — BJP (@BJP4India) October 24, 2025

Shah paid tribute to the region of Siwan. He remarked that this is the birthplace of Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who served as the first President of the nation, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, and a prominent figure in the freedom struggle. He also reminisced about the visits of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Madan Mohan Malaviya to Siwan during the Champaran Satyagraha.

The union minister urged the youth to commit to opposing the ideology of Jungle Raj represented by Lalu-Rabri. “Saran has long been a bastion for Lalu and the memories of Jungle Raj should be recalled here. The NDA has liberated Bihar from the scourges of kidnapping, extortion, murder and emigration. Now, the state is advancing towards development,” he pointed out.