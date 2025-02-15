Ex-Goa MLA dies after assault by auto driver in Karnataka

In a bizarre incident on Saturday (February 15),, an Ex-Goa MLA collapsed in a hotel and died minutes after he was assaulted by an auto driver following an argument in neighbouring Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Former Goa MLA Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar, who represented the Ponda constituency from 2012 to 2017, died shortly the physical altercation with the autorickshaw driver.

The 69-year-old was travelling to Belagavi when his car allegedly brushed against an autorickshaw, leading to an argument between Mamledar and the auto driver.

The auto driver assaulted Mamledar several times over this when the Ex-Goa MLA got out of his car after reaching his hotel.

Mamledar collapsed in his hotel shortly afterward, leading to his death.

The auto driver has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.