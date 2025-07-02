Extensive studies by AIIMS and ICMR reveal there is no link between sudden heart attack deaths and COVID-19 vaccine

Two extensive studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have concluded that there is no direct link between reports of sudden deaths by heart attack and the COVID-19 vaccines, a PIB statement says.

Studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) affirm that COVID-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects. Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications.

The ICMR and NCDC have been working together to understand the causes behind sudden, unexplained deaths, especially in young adults between the ages of 18 and 45 years. They conducted a study across 47 tertiary care hospitals in 19 states and UTs. Another study carried out by AIIMS with ICMR funding has also been examining cases of sudden cardiac deaths, revealing that genetic mutations, pre-existing conditions, and lifestyle as the primary causes and no correlation with Covid-19 vaccination.

Scientific experts have reiterated that statements linking COVID vaccination to sudden deaths are false and misleading and are not supported by scientific consensus.