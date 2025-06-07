Extreme poverty rate in India dropped from 27.1% in 2011-12 to 5.3% in 2022-23: World Bank Report

During the past decade or so, India has seen a great transformation in several areas under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. One of the areas where Modi Government’s performance really stands out is the reduction in extreme poverty in India during this time. The extreme poverty rate in the country, which was 27.1% in the financial year 2011-12 has now reduced to just 5.3%, as per a World Bank report.

100s of Millions of Indians have been pulled out of extreme poverty during this time period. The data from World Bank shows that in absolute terms, people living in extreme poverty fell from 344.47 million to just 75.24 million.

The World Bank’s assessment is based on the $3.00 per day international poverty line (using 2021 prices). The data shows a broad-based reduction in extreme poverty across both rural and urban areas in India.