F-35 fighter jet of British Navy makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport due to low fuel

A F-35B fighter jet of UK Navy made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Satruday night due to low fuel. As per reports, the fighter jet is part of HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier group of the Royal Navy.

After detecting low fuel, the pilot made a request to land at the airport, which was granted, and the plane made an emergency landing at 9.30 PM last night. Airport authorities declared an emergency to facilitate the landing of the 5th generation stealth aircraft.

An official said, “The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally,”

The Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is still stationed at the airport, and is expected to take off after refuelling. However, as it is a foreign military aircraft, defence officials will visit the spot and inspect the situation before allowing refuelling.

The British carrier group is currently deployed in the Arabian Sea, and recently took part in a joint drill with the Indian Navy.

The Carrier Strike Group of the UK took part in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) Indian Navy in the strategic North Arabian Sea held on 9th and 10th June. HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond from Royal Navy took part in the exercise. Several Indian naval assets including the stealth frigate INS Tabar, a submarine, and the long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I joined from the Indian side.