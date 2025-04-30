Faridabad: Man kills his live-in partner, hides body inside box bed for days then runs away

In Faridabad, Haryana, a 49-year-old man named Jitendra has been arrested following the discovery of his live-in partner’s dead body inside a box bed in his room. As per reports, the man’s partner, Sonia, aged 40, was strangled and killed. After murdering Sonia, Jitendra had stuffed her body inside the storage compartment in the bed and tried to use incense sticks to mask the smell.

However, after 2 days, the decaying body started giving off a strong smell. Jitendra then locked the house and fled. He told landlord Surendra Singh that the house smells because of a dead rat inside.

Jitendra, however, had confided in his grandmother about the murder, who called the police. The murder had taken place on 21 April, following an argument over Jitendra’s daughter from an earlier marriage. Jitendra and Sonia lived in a rented house in the Jawahar Colony area of Faridabad. Jitendra was later arrested by police in the Gochhi village.