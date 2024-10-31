Fatehpur, UP: ANI journalist brutally killed in his home, friend critical, 16 goons ransack his house

In Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, ANI journalist Dilip Saini was brutally murdered in his own house by a group of miscreants. Another person named Shahid Khan, reportedly the journalist’s friend, has been hospitalised in a critical condition.

The incident happened in the Bisauli area under the Sadar police station in Fatehpur, UP. As per reports the murdered journalist had a dispute ongoing with certain people in a matter related to a major land deal, worth several crores of rupees. The police have booked 16 persons in the case. The accused persons had entered the house of the journalist situated in Bhitaura Road when he was there with his friend Shahid Khan. The journalist and his friend were both attacked with knives and other sharp weapons. The house has been ransacked too.

The journalist also worked as a property agent and was involved in property deals in several cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghazipur etc.