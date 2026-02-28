Police in Loni in Ghaziabad, have registered a case of attempted murder after the son of ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik named local AIMIM leader Azgar Ali, along with four others, in connection with the brutal knife attack that left his father fighting for life. Two other unknown persons have also been booked in the FIR.

The development comes a day after the 27 February attack on Wastik at his home in Ghaziabad’s Loni area.

According to the First Information Report registered at Loni Police Station, two unidentified men wearing helmets on a two-wheeler entered Saleem Wastik’s office in Ali Garden, Loni, around 6 am and repeatedly stabbed him in the neck and stomach with knives and other sharp weapons. He was left unconscious and bleeding before the attackers fled.

While the FIR filed by Wastik’s son Usman says that the two assailants were not identified, he has named several people as suspects. Usman has alleged that Asfaq, Member Sonu, Shahrukh, Bhati Builder, and AIMIM leader Azgar Ali were behind orchestrating the attack on his father.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention). Investigation has been assigned to Assistant Sub-Inspector Anoop Kumar. No arrests have been reported so far. Police teams have begun examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and are working to trace the attackers.

Saleem Wastik, a social media influencer and YouTuber known for his outspoken criticism of Islamic practices and fundamentalist beliefs, remains in critical condition at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi. Doctors have described his injuries as serious, with deep stab wounds to the neck and abdomen.

Wastik’s family and supporters have linked the assault to his public videos and interviews questioning Quranic interpretations, halala, and other practices. He had faced threats and controversy over his views earlier too.