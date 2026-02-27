Ex-Muslim Saleem Wastik, who criticised Islamic practices, brutally attacked near his home in Ghaziabad, critically injured

Saleem Wastik, an Ex-Muslim who has often expressed views critical of Islamic practices, has been brutally attacked by unknown persons in Loni, Ghaziabad today morning. As per initial reports, he is critical and fighting for his life in the hospital. He has received deep injuries on neck, hands and other parts of the body.

Saleem’s family members and associates have informed that he has been admitted in the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital for treatment and continues to remain critical. The incident happened at around 6 am in the morning.

Saleem Vastavik has often appeared in social media videos criticising Islamic practices and questioning some fundamentalist belief systems. He used to call himself an ‘ex-Muslim, who has renounced Islam. In several media interviews and talks, he was seen questioning the Quran, Islamic ideas, and Islamic fundamentalists.