FIR filed against makers of “Kesari Chapter 2” in West Bengal, TMC accuses the movie of deliberate distortion of historical facts

The Trinamool Congress party has alleged that Akshay Kumar’s latest movie ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ distorts Bengal’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle. The party has lodged an FIR against the makers of the movie, saying that the depiction of prominent Bengali revolutionaries in the movie is “deliberate insult” to the state’s rich historical legacy.

The FIR has been registered against seven producers of the movie at Bidhannagar South police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per reports.

Notably, it has been alleged that the movie misrepresents iconic freedom fighters Khudiram Bose and Barindra Kumar Ghosh. According to the TMC, the film refers to Bose as “Khudiram Singh” and portrays Barindra Ghosh as “Birendra Kumar” from Amritsar. The party said that this is deliberate distortion of historical facts.

TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Arup Chakraborty also addressed a press conference at the party headquarters and condemned the movie.