Fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi get bail in ‘land for jobs’ scam

On Monday, October 7, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad, and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in a money laundering case linked to the land for jobs scam.

The case, in which Lalu Yadav and his family members were summoned pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Railway Zone in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, when Lalu Yadav was Railways Minister, allegedly in return for land parcels for his family and associates.

Notably, On 30 September 2013, a Special CBI Court in Ranchi convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra along with 44 others in the fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is out of jail on medical grounds, even though he is fit enough to attend every political rally.