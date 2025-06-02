Following Turkey’s support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Air India looks to shift from Turkish Technic’s maintenance works

After Turkey’s support for the terror supporting country of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India has been looking to cut down on the business conducted with the Erdogan-ruled country. Many holiday package providers have stopped offering services to Turkey, IndiGo was told by DGCA to cut ties with Turkish Airlines, and Turkish airport ground handling company Çelebi Aviation’s security clearance was revoked.

Now, it looks like Air India is also planning to cut its ties with Turkey as the airlines looks to shift from Turkish Technic’s maintenance works. Air India is now looking to send its wide-body B777 and B787 planes, whose heavy maintenance is being done by Turkish Technic, to other companies.

Air India CEO and MD told PTI, “It does take a while to adjust when the circumstances change around us, but we are obviously sensitive to the national sentiment and perhaps the national wishes. So, regardless of which country we are talking about, we would clearly take cognisance of what people like us to do and expect us to do.”