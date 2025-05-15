Modi government revokes security clearance of Turkish airport ground handling company Çelebi Aviation over national security concerns

Amid growing sentiments against Turkey in the country over its support to terror sponsor Pakistan, the security clearance granted to a Turkish airport ground handling company has been revoked. An order issued by The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on 15th May stated that the security clearance for Turkish airport ground handling company Çelebi Aviation has been revoked with immediate effect.

The order states, “The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security.”

The decision comes after questions were raised over the Turkish company handling high-security tasks at several Indian airports. Notably, the company is responsible for ground handling at with major airports in India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

It was earlier reported that the Turkish company is likely to come under the scanner as the Indian government is reviewing its financial relations, which are directly linked to national security.

Celebi entered the Indian landscape in 2008 through a joint venture at the Mumbai International Airport, where it provided ground handling services. In a year, Celebi officially registered its operations in India under two entities- Celebi Airport Services India for ground handling and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India for cargo services at New Delhi International Airport.

Celebi manages around 58,000 flights and 5,40,000 tons of cargo in India annually. The company has access to the most sensitive areas of the airport since it manages practically everything from passenger services and load control to flight operations and ramp services. It also handles general aviation services, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations