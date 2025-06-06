Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan meet PM Modi in Delhi after 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue

The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a joint meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday. The meeting took place as part of the 4th Meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

The Ministers briefed the Prime Minister on the positive and productive discussions held during the 4th Meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, that was held in New Delhi, earlier during the day.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that relations with the Central Asian countries have always been a key priority for India. Building upon the strong foundation of our historic people-to-people ties, he shared his vision for greater economic interconnections, expanded connectivity, enhanced defence and security cooperation, and comprehensive collaboration in new and emerging areas.

He further highlighted that a strong India-Central Asia partnership serves as a force multiplier in addressing shared regional and global challenges.

After the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, “Delighted to meet with the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India deeply cherishes its historical ties with the countries of Central Asia. Look forward to working together to further deepen our cooperation in trade, connectivity, energy, fintech, food security and health for mutual progress and prosperity. We stand firm and resolute in our collective fight against terrorism.”

The Central Asian Foreign Ministers strongly condemned the 22 April 2025 terrorist attack in Pagalgam and conveyed their support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi extended invitation to the leaders of all Central Asian countries for the Second India-Central Asia Summit to be held in India.