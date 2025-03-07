Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi surrenders Indian Passport, has taken citizenship of Vanuatu

Former Indian Premier League commissioner and the founder of the high profile league, Lalit Modi, has applied to surrender his Indian Passport at the High Commission of India in London. Lalit Modi has apparently acquired the citizenship of Vanuatu, an island in the South Pacific.

Spokesperson for Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed that the Indian ministry is aware of his application for surrendering his passport in the High Commission of India in London. He further said that the Indian Government will continue to pursue all cases against him as per the Indian law.

Notably, Lalit Modi was suspended from the IPL (a tournament he started) by BCCI in 2010, and he has been living in London ever since. There are allegations against him of defrauding the governing body of IPL of 100s of Crores.

Now he has apparently taken the citizenship of Vanuatu, an island country North-East of Australia in the Pacific Ocean.