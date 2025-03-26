A 28-year-old man was arrested after a video of him spitting on rotis while cooking at a religious event in Ghaziabad had gone viral on the internet.

The man, identified as Shavez, could be seen in the viral video spitting in the dough meant to prepare rotis, presumably for attendees who participated in the puja.

Ghaziabad: Man Arrested for Spitting on Tandoori Roti, Video Goes Viral pic.twitter.com/xNa3Va6EJm — The Times Patriot (@thetimespatriot) March 26, 2025

ACP Saloni Aggarwal of Shalimar Garden stated that the incident took place in Gagan Vihar during a religious gathering on March 25. A contractor named Aalishan was in charge of organizing the food distribution at the event.

According to her, Aalishan assigned two individuals to prepare bread in the tandoor. One of them, a young man named Shavez, was caught spitting on the bread while making it. The attendees recorded a video of the act and alerted the police.

She further mentioned that based on a complaint filed by a resident named Manish, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 271 (negligent act likely to spread infection dangerous to life) and 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection dangerous to life) of the BNS.