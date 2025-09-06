Gems of Judiciary: Murderer of BJP leader Sonali Phogat gets bail to vacation in Bali with his wife for 2 weeks

A Goa sessions court has delivered a shocking verdict, granting bail to the murderer of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Sukhwinder Singh, bail for 2 weeks for a vacation to Bali, Indonesia, with his wife. Sukhwinder Singh had filed an application before the court seeking permission to travel to Indonesia for two weeks to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

This is not the first time that Singh has been released on bail. Earlier, he was released on bail on the condition that he would surrender his passport and not travel outside of Goa without the court’s permission. Singh later sought permission to travel to his native place, which was granted by the court.

When the current bail application was moved, the prosecution objected to granting of bail saying that Singh had not submitted a detailed itenery for the trip. Subsequently, Singh submitted his plan.

Singh said he and his wife would travel to Kuta from September 9 to September 13, then on to Canggu up to September 17, and later to Uluwatu, where they were to stay until September 22. He submitted that he and his wife plan to return to India on September 23.

Judge Irshad Agha of the Goa session court then granted bail, ordering Singh to return to India in anycase by September 23rd.

Sonali Phogat, BJP Haryana leader, was murdered in 2022. She was drugged before she was killed. Her family had also claimed that she had been raped. The full coverage can be read here.