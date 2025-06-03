Govt not considering special session of Parliament for Operation Sindoor as Monsoon session already scheduled for July

The opposition has been asking for a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor and its aftermath, but as per reports, government is unlikely to call for such a session. Sources have shared that the government is not considering the Opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

Government is not considering it a justified demand as the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is already scheduled for July, and in such a scenario, it doesn’t make much sense to call for a special session right before that.

However, government is likely to hold a discussion on Operation Sindoor during the Monsoon session with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh making a statement to share the details about the operation that destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Notably, the government had earlier shared details about the operation with the opposition in an all-party meeting.