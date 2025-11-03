Greater Noida: Police arrest Shamshir Khan and Naved Faizal for embezzling Rs 12.38 crore raised for mosque construction; 7 still at large

In Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-1 area, police have arrested Shamshir Khan in connection with a case of financial irregularities in mosque funding.

An FIR has been registered against nine individuals, accused of misappropriating Rs 12.38 crore collected from donors in India and abroad for the construction of a mosque.

According to police, all those named in the FIR were former members of the mosque committee. Earlier, on October 16, 2025, one of the accused, Naved Faizal, was arrested. The latest arrest of Shamshir Khan was made on Monday (November 3, 2025). The remaining accused are currently absconding.

Police said the suspects allegedly diverted funds meant for mosque construction for personal use. Multiple raids are being conducted to trace the absconding individuals, while investigators are also examining bank transaction records related to the case.