Greater Noida: Second year BDS student at Sharda University hangs herself, blames harassment by teachers in suicide note

A second year dental student of Sharda University, Greater Noida, has committed suicide by hanging herself. In the suicide note, the student has blamed harassment by two teachers, a male and a female, as the reason behind her suicide. The girl wrote that she was humiliated and tortured by the 2 teachers of the dental department.

Following the incident, the students in the University staged a protest and demanded swift action in the case.

The police has registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Further investigation into the case is underway as teachers are being questioned in connection with the suicide.

Notably, this incident comes just days after a similar incident from Balasore, Odisha, where a student committed suicide after facing harassment at the hands of a faculty member.