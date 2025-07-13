Sunday, July 13, 2025

Odisha: Student sets herself on fire after college inaction against faculty member who sexually harassed her, police arrest accused

On Saturday (12th July), a 20-year-old woman set herself on fire in Balasore in Odisha, following inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against a faculty member.

The victim, a second-year student enrolled in Integrated B.Ed. at Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, immolated herself on the college campus.

She suffered severe burn injuries covering around 90% of her body and is being treated at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Ashutosh Biswas described her condition as “highly critical” as her kidneys and lungs are severely affected.

“She is on critical care support. Her entire body is burnt except for a few patches on her face,” Dr. Biswas said during a media briefing on Sunday (13th July).

The victim filed a formal complaint against Samir Kumar Sahu, a Head of Department, on 30th June, accusing him of sexual and mental harassment.

An internal committee was formed following her complaint but she was not satisfied with the progress. On Saturday, after meeting principal Dilip Ghosh in his chamber, she set herself ablaze. The accused has been arrested.

