The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Unit has taken down a cybercriminal network that had unauthorised access to an astounding 50,000 CCTV cameras in 20 states.

Officials informed that the accused took advantage of flaws in CCTV systems and could have used them for illegal purposes like data theft, spying and blackmail. The Gujarat Police responded quickly to the cyber attack, initiating a thorough investigation that resulted in many arrests and the filing of cases across multiple locations.

Home minister Harsh Sanghavi also confirmed the same and lauded the authorities. “The unit’s diligent efforts have led to the registration of multiple cases in various areas, bringing the perpetrators to justice. Hats off to the Gujarat Police Cyber Crime Ahmedabad for their tireless work in keeping our communities safe,” he wrote on social media.

Obscene recordings of women receiving medical tests at Rajkot’s Payal Maternity Home had gone viral online, causing significant worries regarding patient privacy and cybersecurity.

According to reports, the hospital’s CCTV system recorded the footage, which was then illegally posted to a YouTube account and shared via a Telegram group where access was offered for ₹999 to ₹1,500.

These videos went viral on social media, prompting the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Unit to launch an investigation.