Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel cabinet expansion: Harsh Sanghvi elevated to Deputy CM, Rivaba Jadeja now a minister 

The Gujarat cabinet under CM Bhupendra Patel underwent an expansion today on October 17. 25 ministers were sworn in at a grand ceremony at Mahatma Mandir. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oaths in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

This is the first major cabinet reshuffle since Patel’s second term began in December 2022. All 16 existing ministers had resigned on October 16, ahead of the reshuffle. Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, 43, was elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister. Praful Pansheriya was also retained in the cabinet.

Rivaba Jadeja, first-time MLA from Jamnagar, and the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, made her ministerial debut too. While 6 ministers from the old cabinet were retained, 19 new faces were introduced.

#WATCH | BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja takes oath as Gujarat Cabinet minister in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/mJzv53J2C0 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Other new ministerial faces in the cabinet include Sanjaysinh Mahida (Mahudha), Punamchand Baranda (Bhiloda), Swarupji Thakor (Vav bypoll winner), Ramesh Katara, and Darshana Vaghela.

As per reports, the Gujarat cabinet now has eight OBC, six Patidar, four tribal, and three SC ministers among others.

The next assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled in 2027.